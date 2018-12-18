Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 933 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,525,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,751,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,716,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,008,000 after purchasing an additional 614,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,982,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $427,855.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,970 shares of company stock worth $7,929,357. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $257.24 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $245.57 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.76.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

