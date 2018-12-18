Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.81

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 6299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 2,128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 272,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

