Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Shares Down 2.3%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.73. 2,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBRV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,064.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 2,128.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

