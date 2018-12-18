Nano One Materials (NNO) Shares Up 10.9%

Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO)’s share price shot up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.43. 141,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 138,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

About Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO)

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

