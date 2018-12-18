NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NSTG opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $505.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $473,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

