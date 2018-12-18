Natera Inc (NTRA) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $36,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Natera by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 58,224 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NTRA opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.05. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 2,569.52%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $833,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,461.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $3,443,340.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,889 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,482. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

