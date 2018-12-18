National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in National Beverage by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIZZ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

