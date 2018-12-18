National Pension Service Acquires 1,837 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 761.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $170,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 137.6% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Connolly bought 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,646.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown bought 7,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

CAG opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

