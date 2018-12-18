National Pension Service Has $13.54 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Copart had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Gabelli raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

