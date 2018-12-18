NCI Building Systems (NCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) is scheduled to be announcing its 10/31/2018 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NCI Building Systems stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. NCI Building Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCS shares. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

