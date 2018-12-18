Ncondezi Energy (NCCL) Trading Up 2.7%

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.29 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.29 ($0.07). Approximately 44,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 876,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

