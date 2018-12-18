NCR (NCR) Upgraded to Top Pick by Royal Bank of Canada

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. NCR has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $38.68.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 75.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 94.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 48.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NCR by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,814,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,591,000 after purchasing an additional 913,020 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 30.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,480,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,362,000 after purchasing an additional 583,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at about $11,004,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.