Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $893,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,043.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,113 shares of company stock worth $1,774,015. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 2.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.