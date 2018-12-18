Neo Lithium (NLC) Trading Down 11.3%

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC)’s share price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 270,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 193,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

NLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Neo Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$54,000.00.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

