NetEase Inc (NTES) Receives $295.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Barclays cut their price objective on NetEase from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $352.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $167,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $314,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, reaching $233.83. 20,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,815. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

