NetEase Inc (NTES) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $32,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,244,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,011,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,299,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,375,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,593,000 after buying an additional 172,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Nomura lifted their price objective on NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.49 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $238.59 on Tuesday. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. NetEase’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

