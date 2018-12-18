Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 124,103 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $278,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $262.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $185.22 and a one year high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 210.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 99,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.25, for a total transaction of $36,781,914.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,781,914.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.45, for a total transaction of $255,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,378.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $107,534,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $410.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/netflix-inc-nflx-shares-sold-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.