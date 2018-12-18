Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stake Lessened by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $925,600,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Netflix by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,357,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,696,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $7,361,323.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 99,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.25, for a total value of $36,781,914.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,781,914.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,450 shares of company stock worth $107,534,375 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $262.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.22 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $410.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.81.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

