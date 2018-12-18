NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NetGear were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NetGear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in NetGear by 120.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 158,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $175,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,502.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,473. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

NTGR stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.08.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. NetGear had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

