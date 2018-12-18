Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ICAP reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

NBIX opened at $71.77 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30, a PEG ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,925 shares of company stock worth $4,204,191. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,446,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,772,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,597,000 after buying an additional 204,065 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,777,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,363,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,020,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 41,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 851,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,647,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

