Neuronetics Inc’s (STIM) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 25th

Neuronetics’ (NASDAQ:STIM) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 25th. Neuronetics had issued 5,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $93,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

