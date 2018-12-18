Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UWN opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Nevada Gold & Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Get Nevada Gold & Casinos alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nevada Gold & Casinos stock. Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Nevada Gold & Casinos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/nevada-gold-casinos-uwn-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Nevada Gold & Casinos

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, and Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.