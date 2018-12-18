Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will report $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $2,003,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $523,661.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4,814.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,308,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,568,000 after buying an additional 11,078,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,188,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,120,000 after buying an additional 3,982,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,040,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,027,000 after buying an additional 1,906,362 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,506,000 after buying an additional 614,285 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,267,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

