Newfield Exploration (NFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Johnson Rice

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.47% from the stock’s current price.

NFX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Newfield Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

NYSE NFX opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. Newfield Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newfield Exploration will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

