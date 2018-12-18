Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,312,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.11% of Newmont Mining worth $1,730,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $37.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $126,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,174.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $969,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

