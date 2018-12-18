NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,663 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $316,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 531,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,939,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,925,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $836,941.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 35,347 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $6,391,091.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $17,103,902.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,614 shares of company stock worth $16,229,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $175.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $145.10 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.38.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

