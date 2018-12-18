NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 323.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $836,941.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,614 shares of company stock valued at $16,229,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.38.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $175.65 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $145.10 and a 1 year high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

