Nick Scali Limited (NCK) Insider Acquires A$39,967.50 in Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) insider Carole Molyneux bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.33 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,967.50 ($28,345.74).

Nick Scali stock opened at A$5.30 ($3.76) on Tuesday. Nick Scali Limited has a 52 week low of A$5.64 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of A$7.60 ($5.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Nick Scali alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/nick-scali-limited-nck-insider-acquires-a39967-50-in-stock.html.

About Nick Scali

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nick Scali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nick Scali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.