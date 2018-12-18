Nokia Oyj (NOK) Short Interest Down 10.8% in November

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,062,547 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 33,720,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,676,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.56 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,166,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,490,000 after buying an additional 7,296,372 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 584.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,000,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after buying an additional 4,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,115,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,942,000 after buying an additional 4,079,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 528.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 1,555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,681,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 1,212,497 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

