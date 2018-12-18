Nomura Analysts Give Masco (MAS) a $37.00 Price Target

Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.69 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.19.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. Masco has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $3,098,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,392,271.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 575,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,579.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,900 shares of company stock worth $6,631,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Masco by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Masco by 281.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 129,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Masco by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.