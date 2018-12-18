Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 11,819 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,389,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $215,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,633,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,051,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,094,000 after buying an additional 669,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,953,000 after buying an additional 322,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,671,000 after buying an additional 128,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,262,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,824.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.39 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 11,819 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/nordea-investment-management-ab-sells-11819-shares-of-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.