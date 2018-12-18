Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Cut by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

NYSE:NSC opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $127.79 and a one year high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

WARNING: “Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Cut by M Holdings Securities Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-position-cut-by-m-holdings-securities-inc.html.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.