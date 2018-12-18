NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 469,919 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 352.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.7% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.3% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 154,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,638,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

