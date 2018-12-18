NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $21,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. 6,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,794. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

