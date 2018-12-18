NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $17.41 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,115 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $112,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Zoetis by 206.5% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $117,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus set a $105.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,081,299 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

