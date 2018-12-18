NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $30.46 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1,564.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,624 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $30,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,734,000 after buying an additional 1,243,698 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 594,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 403,066 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 281,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 196,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.2141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

