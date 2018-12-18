NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $21.49 Million in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 746,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,494,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 1.3% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. 39,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,918. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

