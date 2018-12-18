Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $716,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 203.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000.

ICF traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,016 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

