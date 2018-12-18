Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,005,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,458,133 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.9% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,477,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Apple from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.77.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

