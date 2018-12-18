Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 4.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

SCHH stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 19,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,705. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4985 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

