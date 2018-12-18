NumusCash Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (NUMUS)

NumusCash (CURRENCY:NUMUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, NumusCash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NumusCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $51.55 and $10.39. NumusCash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of NumusCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.02241109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00150705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00183124 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027241 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027330 BTC.

NumusCash Profile

NumusCash’s official Twitter account is @numuscash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NumusCash

NumusCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NumusCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NumusCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NumusCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

