Nuvectra (NVTR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVTR. Raymond James started coverage on Nuvectra in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvectra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ NVTR opened at $16.27 on Friday. Nuvectra has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 65.86% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvectra will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,600 shares of Nuvectra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $29,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 677,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,140,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

