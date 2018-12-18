Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.03

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 1144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Company Profile (NYSE:JDD)

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

