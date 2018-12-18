NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) CFO Colette Kress Sells 889 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,443,583.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colette Kress also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Thursday, September 20th, Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $133.31 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $703,155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 104.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,523,000 after buying an additional 2,227,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,512,019,000 after buying an additional 1,656,748 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) CFO Colette Kress Sells 889 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/nvidia-co-nvda-cfo-colette-kress-sells-889-shares-of-stock.html.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.