Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OAK shares. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 82,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,444.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 677,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,644 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. 11,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

