Okta Inc (OKTA) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

Okta stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.81 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $25,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,055,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,385,164 in the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

