Old Port Advisors Invests $548,000 in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $536,650.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,455.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.58.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

