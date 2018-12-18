Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Chairman Sells $605,804.98 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 9,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $605,804.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 165,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,447.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 381,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 354.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 25.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

