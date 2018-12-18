Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Omnicom's efforts to stay technologically updated to meet varying customer and client demands look impressive. The company continues to benefit from higher organic growth and expanding suite in the areas of digital and analytical capabilities. Growing cash position implies management's efficient execution. The company has been consistent in rewarding its shareholders through dividend payment and share repurchases. The stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. Despite such positives, Omnicom continues to grapple with client losses which is weighing on its North American revenues. Vast global presence exposes the company to foreign exchange rate risks and uncertainty from monetary devaluation. Dependence on information technology systems makes the company vulnerable to cybersecurity threats.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. 813,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,299.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,412,816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,862,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after acquiring an additional 949,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,203,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,934,000 after acquiring an additional 870,559 shares during the period.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. It offers marketing and corporate communications services. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

