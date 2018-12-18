On Deck Capital (ONDK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $12.00 price objective on On Deck Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised On Deck Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised On Deck Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.56 million, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 29.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.32 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Hartwig sold 105,825 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $878,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,576,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 196,912 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 187.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 196,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 351.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 485,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 341.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

